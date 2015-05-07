Spread Your Wings, Butterfly: 21 Of Life’s Biggest Lessons Taught By Mariah Carey

Posted May 7, 2015

1. Never admit that your man has lost interest in you.

2. Make sure you’re the cutest one in your inner circle.

3. Always wear heels. Always.

4. Always know your position in life.

5. Double your wardrobe by using bandanas as tops.

6. Don’t be afraid to say you don’t know.

7. Ask for permission, knowing you’re going to do what you want anyway.

8. Be 15 forever.

9. Find a talent so that you won’t have to ever get a “real job.”

10. Be a G.

11. Never have any f*cks to give.

12. Don’t stop believing.

13. Accessories create ensembles.

14. Love yourself.

15. Make sure you’re loved.

16. Never let him see you sweat.

17. When the gym isn’t gonna happen, paint your abs on.

18. A lady never needs to use words to throw shade. Use your eyes.

19. Ignore your haters.

20. Don’t let anyone play you.

21. Vacation, often. On your private beach.

Fin.

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article and Gifs Courtesy of Hello Beautiful

Picture Courtesy of Getty Images and Hello Beautiful

WZAK Friday Night LIVE at Thistledown Casino (PHOTOS from Last Week) 76 photos Launch gallery WZAK Friday Night LIVE at Thistledown Casino (PHOTOS from Last Week) 1. WZAK Friday Night LIVE at Thistledown Casino (PHOTOS from Last Week) Source:thistledown may1 1 of 76 2. 14310142524591 Source:thistledown may1 2 of 76 3. 14310142437656 Source:thistledown may1 3 of 76 4. 14310142342571 Source:thistledown may1 4 of 76 5. 14310142252615 Source:thistledown may1 5 of 76 6. 14310142195825 Source:thistledown may1 6 of 76 7. 14310142077205 Source:thistledown may1 7 of 76 8. 14310141976979 Source:thistledown may1 8 of 76 9. 14310141814539 Source:thistledown may1 9 of 76 10. 14310141676467 Source:thistledown may1 10 of 76 11. 14310141625704 Source:thistledown may1 11 of 76 12. 14310141586579 Source:thistledown may1 12 of 76 13. 14310141546229 Source:thistledown may1 13 of 76 14. 14310141507936 Source:thistledown may1 14 of 76 15. WZAK Friday Night LIVE at Thistledown Casino (PHOTOS from Last Week) Source:thistledown may1 15 of 76 16. 1431014145249 Source:thistledown may1 16 of 76 17. 14310141411559 Source:thistledown may1 17 of 76 18. 1431014137869 Source:thistledown may1 18 of 76 19. 14310141344181 Source:thistledown may1 19 of 76 20. 14310141304712 Source:thistledown may1 20 of 76 21. 14310141264434 Source:thistledown may1 21 of 76 22. 14310141115151 Source:thistledown may1 22 of 76 23. 14310141015071 Source:thistledown may1 23 of 76 24. 14310140969971 Source:thistledown may1 24 of 76 25. 14310141863521 Source:thistledown may1 25 of 76 26. 14310140929575 Source:thistledown may1 26 of 76 27. 14310140885482 Source:thistledown may1 27 of 76 28. 1431014247487 Source:thistledown may1 28 of 76 29. 14310140837508 Source:thistledown may1 29 of 76 30. 1431014079836 Source:thistledown may1 30 of 76 31. 14310140732327 Source:thistledown may1 31 of 76 32. 14310140680462 Source:thistledown may1 32 of 76 33. 14310140645088 Source:thistledown may1 33 of 76 34. 14310140610081 Source:thistledown may1 34 of 76 35. 14310140572929 Source:thistledown may1 35 of 76 36. 14310140536763 Source:thistledown may1 36 of 76 37. 14310140497084 Source:thistledown may1 37 of 76 38. 14310142130961 Source:thistledown may1 38 of 76 39. 14310140460278 Source:thistledown may1 39 of 76 40. 14310140425129 Source:thistledown may1 40 of 76 41. 14310142385143 Source:thistledown may1 41 of 76 42. 14310140390437 Source:thistledown may1 42 of 76 43. 14310140352261 Source:thistledown may1 43 of 76 44. 14310140316865 Source:thistledown may1 44 of 76 45. 14310140279422 Source:thistledown may1 45 of 76 46. 14310140242715 Source:thistledown may1 46 of 76 47. 14310140206642 Source:thistledown may1 47 of 76 48. 14310140167158 Source:thistledown may1 48 of 76 49. 14310140132458 Source:thistledown may1 49 of 76 50. 14310140097104 Source:thistledown may1 50 of 76 51. 14310140061506 Source:thistledown may1 51 of 76 52. 14310140026246 Source:thistledown may1 52 of 76 53. 14310142297286 Source:thistledown may1 53 of 76 54. 14310139980875 Source:thistledown may1 54 of 76 55. 14310139946755 Source:thistledown may1 55 of 76 56. 14310139914229 Source:thistledown may1 56 of 76 57. 14310139879118 Source:thistledown may1 57 of 76 58. 14310142020869 Source:thistledown may1 58 of 76 59. 14310139844631 Source:thistledown may1 59 of 76 60. 1431013980722 Source:thistledown may1 60 of 76 61. 14310139773893 Source:thistledown may1 61 of 76 62. 14310139640223 Source:thistledown may1 62 of 76 63. 14310139598847 Source:thistledown may1 63 of 76 64. 14310139564146 Source:thistledown may1 64 of 76 65. 143101395243 Source:thistledown may1 65 of 76 66. 14310139468911 Source:thistledown may1 66 of 76 67. 14310139413996 Source:thistledown may1 67 of 76 68. 14310139377525 Source:thistledown may1 68 of 76 69. 14310139344252 Source:thistledown may1 69 of 76 70. 14310139310132 Source:thistledown may1 70 of 76 71. 14310139272106 Source:thistledown may1 71 of 76 72. 14310139111366 Source:thistledown may1 72 of 76 73. 14310139026613 Source:thistledown may1 73 of 76 74. 14310138976479 Source:thistledown may1 74 of 76 75. 14310138890061 Source:thistledown may1 75 of 76 76. 14310138774559 Source:thistledown may1 76 of 76 Skip ad Continue reading WZAK Friday Night LIVE at Thistledown Casino (PHOTOS from Last Week) WZAK Friday Night LIVE at Thistledown Casino (PHOTOS from Last Week)

Spread Your Wings, Butterfly: 21 Of Life’s Biggest Lessons Taught By Mariah Carey was originally published on wzakcleveland.com