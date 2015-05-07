CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Spread Your Wings, Butterfly: 21 Of Life’s Biggest Lessons Taught By Mariah Carey

0 reads
Leave a comment
Mariah Carey

Source: ChinaFotoPress / Getty

1. Never admit that your man has lost interest in you.

2. Make sure you’re the cutest one in your inner circle.

3. Always wear heels. Always.

4. Always know your position in life.

5. Double your wardrobe by using bandanas as tops.

6. Don’t be afraid to say you don’t know.

7. Ask for permission, knowing you’re going to do what you want anyway.

8. Be 15 forever.

9. Find a talent so that you won’t have to ever get a “real job.”

10. Be a G.

11. Never have any f*cks to give.

12. Don’t stop believing.

13. Accessories create ensembles.

14. Love yourself.

15. Make sure you’re loved.

16. Never let him see you sweat.

17. When the gym isn’t gonna happen, paint your abs on.

18. A lady never needs to use words to throw shade. Use your eyes.

19. Ignore your haters.

20. Don’t let anyone play you.

21. Vacation, often. On your private beach.

Fin.

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article and Gifs Courtesy of Hello Beautiful

Picture Courtesy of Getty Images and Hello Beautiful

WZAK Friday Night LIVE at Thistledown Casino (PHOTOS from Last Week)

76 photos Launch gallery

WZAK Friday Night LIVE at Thistledown Casino (PHOTOS from Last Week)

Continue reading WZAK Friday Night LIVE at Thistledown Casino (PHOTOS from Last Week)

WZAK Friday Night LIVE at Thistledown Casino (PHOTOS from Last Week)

Spread Your Wings, Butterfly: 21 Of Life’s Biggest Lessons Taught By Mariah Carey was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

GIFs , legacy , life lessions , mariah carey , Tips

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close