CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian: Settles For 6.1 Million Her Lawsuit With Security Company In Paris Robbery

Kim K has settled for 6.1 Million dollars in the Paris robbery.

 

via Page Six:

In October 2016, Kardashian was tied up and put in the bathtub of her hotel room by five armed robbers who had posed as cops to gain entry. They left with $10 million worth of jewelry, including a $5 million diamond ring from her husband, Kanye West.

Her bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, had left her alone in the room while he escorted her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, to a nightclub. According to the British paper, Kim fired Duvier and then sued him and his company for negligence.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

6.1 , Company , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , For , Her , in , Kim Kardashian , lawsuit , million , Paris , robbery , Security , Settles , With

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close