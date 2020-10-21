Kim Kardashian: Settles For 6.1 Million Her Lawsuit With Security Company In Paris Robbery

Kim K has settled for 6.1 Million dollars in the Paris robbery.

via Page Six:

In October 2016, Kardashian was tied up and put in the bathtub of her hotel room by five armed robbers who had posed as cops to gain entry. They left with $10 million worth of jewelry, including a $5 million diamond ring from her husband, Kanye West.

Her bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, had left her alone in the room while he escorted her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, to a nightclub. According to the British paper, Kim fired Duvier and then sued him and his company for negligence.

Also On 100.3: