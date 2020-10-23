CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Are The Road Crews Ready For The Winter???

Cincinnati road crews say they are ready for the winter.

 

Via Fox19

 

They will discuss their plans for 2020-21 Winter Operations during a 10 a.m. news conference Friday. It will be held at the city’s salt dome on Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington and is visible from southbound Interstate 75.

City officials say their Winter Operations Team has been working throughout the year inspecting and calibrating equipment, reviewing snow routes, and training essential personnel.

That training will continue Friday as crews participate in classroom instruction and a dry run to refresh and sharpen driving skills.

Residents can download the Fix it Cincy! mobile app to find your collection schedule and submit service requests.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

are , cincinnati , Crews , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , For , Ready , road , The , winter

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close