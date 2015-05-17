Rapper Chinx Killed In Drive-By Shooting In Queens

Rapper Chinx Drugz was shot and killed early Sunday after someone reportedly opened fire on his vehicle in Queens. He was 31 years old.

His management confirmed his death, describing the late rapper as “one of the most talented, professional, and determined rappers this industry had to offer.”

Chinx, whose real name was Lionel Pickens, was a member of French Montana’s Coke Boys. According to the New York Daily News, he was traveling with another passenger, a 27-year-old man, when he was shot several times while driving his Porsche.

Chinx Panemara this morning http://t.co/IVax2geamc— Rico (@Biltmore_B) May 17, 2015

His passenger, who was reportedly Cokeboy Yemen, was also shot twice in the back. Yemen is suffering from a collapsed lung, but is expected to live.

Shortly before the shooting, Chinx posted this photo to his Instagram page:

In 2009, he released his first solo album, Hurry Up & Die Vol. 1: Get Ya Casket On. He was planning to release another album later this year entitled Welcome To JFK.

Such a sad and senseless crime. We continue to keep his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.

