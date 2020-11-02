Floyd Mayweather Jr: Daughter Yaya Is Pregnant With NBA Youngboy’s Baby [VIDEO]

Looks like it’s official Floyd Mayweather Jr. confirmed that his daughter Yaya is having a baby with NBA Youngboy.

via: AceShowbiz

Boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. is to become a grandfather at the age of 43.

The sportsman confirmed the news on the “Hollywood Unlocked: Uncensored” podcast, revealing his 20-year-old daughter Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Mayweather is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper NBA Young Boy.

“Always want the best (for her),” Floyd said. “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy – me and her mother (Melissia Rene Brim) are happy.”(LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: