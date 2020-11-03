CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Baby Shark: Is The Most Viewed YouTube Video

Baby is out here breaking records as the most viewed youtube video in the world. It has been viewed more than 7.047 billion times.

 

via Complex:

The music video for the Daddy Yankee-assisted smash song from Luis Fonsi took the crown in August 2017 and held onto it for over three years. Even though “Baby Shark” was released in 2015, it took three years for the irritatingly infectious song to take hold in the United States. Variety notes that Pingfong, the label behind the song, coincidentally released a rendition featuring Luis Fonsi in July, which has already garnered more than 106 million views. 

The popularity of “Baby Shark” has led to the launch of toys, games, books, and more. But that was only the tip of the iceberg. In June, Nickelodeon announced that an animated series titled Baby Shark’s Big Show! is in the works. 

