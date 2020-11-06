TRIED IT: Black-Owned London Grant’s Holiday Recover + Glow Duo Self-Care Set

A few months ago, I tried the London Grant Company’s Chai Spiced Latte Body Polish for the first time and immediately fell in love with the product and the brand. Not only is the London Grant Company a Black woman owned brand, each product is made with “great care and intention” as evident from the initial packaging to the product itself.

Now, the London Grant Company has released a series of holiday bundle sets such as the Deluxe Pamper Collection and the Recover + Glow Duo to help us keep our summer glows long into the winter season. I had the opportunity to try one of the sets, the Recover + Glow Duo, and once again I am blown away by the way my skin feels after only one use.

The packaging arrived in another gorgeous gift box, topped with a brown satin ribbon and handwritten note from the company’s founder, Tiffany Staten. Inside the magnetic box was the Recover + Glow Duo set which features the brand’s best-selling Cocoa & Jojoba Body Soufflé along with my first favorite, the Chai Spiced Latte Body Polish. When used together, this duo is the ultimate form of self care.

To start, I used the Chai Spiced Latte Body Polish in the shower and, as I mentioned before, my skin instantly felt softer right after the first rinse. I think the Chai Spiced Latte aroma is my favorite part of the experience. It’s like once the smell of cinnamon and clove spices fill the air, I instantly feel energized and ready to start my day. Not to mention it’s the perfect scent for fall.

After using the Chai Spiced Latte Body Polish, I then used the Cocoa & Jojoba Body Soufflé for the first time and once again, it was love at first sight. The Body Soufflé is exactly what you’d expect it to be, a whipped body butter, which is meant to drive nourishment into the skin. Made of a rich blend of Raw Coconut Oil and Cocoa Butter, the Body Soufflé is a deep moisturizer that works to protect and hydrate the skin throughout the day. Their secret? Antioxidant-rich Jojoba Oil and plant-based Vitamin E along with the nut oils and butters that the skin loves. Not to mention it did not irritate my skin or cause unnecessary breakouts which I attribute to the fact that it’s non-toxic, vegan and fragrance free.

Although the Soufflé is on the lighter side, I did not feel as if I needed to apply a lot of it in order for my skin to immediately feel hydrated, which is perfect as we head into the dry winter season. While the description says the product is fragrance free, it does have a slight aroma which I found to be a pleasing combination after using it with the Chai Spiced Latte Body Polish.

Overall, I’d give this dynamic duo a 10 out of 10. I think it’s a great holiday gift idea for the self-care queen in your life and also an awesome pick me up for yourself.

However, if you’re looking for something a bit more, the London Grant Company’s Deluxe Pamper Collection is also a great option as it consists of the entire Fall collection in one affordable bundle. This set includes the Deluxe Pamper Box of Cocoa & Jojoba Body Soufflé, Chai Spiced Latte Body Polish, Honey Coco Body Custard, and Sheer Glow Body Oil and is said to create the ultimate self-care experience.

Similar to the Recover + Glow Duo, this bundle also comes wrapped in an adorable magnetic closure gift box and topped with a satin ribbon making it Holiday gift ready for anyone in your life.

Both holiday sets are available for ordering now on The London Grant Company’s website.

TRIED IT: Black-Owned London Grant’s Holiday Recover + Glow Duo Self-Care Set was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

