CLOSE
National
HomeNational

OJ Simpson Says Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s Mother Has Died: ‘God Bless Her Family’

The former football star-turned actor-turned commercial pitchman tweeted the news in a video.

The mother of  Nicole Brown Simpson — the ex-wife of O.J. Simpson who was killed in a murder that he was infamously acquitted of more than 25 years ago — has died, the former football star-turned actor-turned commercial pitchman said in a video he tweeted Sunday night. Simpson said Juditha Brown died Sunday.

Simpson made the announcement during a video that began with his camera trained on a photo of him and his college football teammates at the University of Southern California, many of whom he said had died. That led him to talk about Juditha Brown’s death.

“Today I lost someone that was incredibly special to me,” Simpson said. “Her name was Juditha Brown, the mother of Nicole Brown.”

He did not say what was the cause of her death.

The details of the relationship shared between Simpson and Juditha Brown was not widely known. The Detroit Free-Press reported in June that the murder trial is still “especially hard for Juditha Brown.” But Simpson described a mutual, close relationship between the two.

Watch the video below.

 

For those who may not be old enough to remember, Simpson’s ex-wife and her friend Ron Goldman were both found dead in her southern California home on June 12, 1994. Five days later, Simpson caught the country’s attention by leading police on a slow, lengthy car chase that many found incriminating before he was arrested and taken into custody as the prime suspect for the killings.

He was ultimately charged with both murders before being acquitted on Oct. 3, 1995.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Five Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman

‘Concussion’ Doctor Bennet Omalu Suspects O.J. Simpson Has CTE Brain Disease

28 Photos Of O.J. Simpson And The Key Players In His Murder Trial

28 photos Launch gallery

28 Photos Of O.J. Simpson And The Key Players In His Murder Trial

Continue reading 28 Photos Of O.J. Simpson And The Key Players In His Murder Trial

28 Photos Of O.J. Simpson And The Key Players In His Murder Trial

On this day in 1995, former football player O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the June 12, 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. Simpson's trial was called the trial of the century and divided people along racial lines. See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression CNN.com reported, "Testimony in the trial took almost nine months, encompassing about 120 witnesses, 45,000 pages of evidence and 1,100 exhibits. But the jury of 10 women and two men, comprising nine Blacks, two whites and one Hispanic." It took less than four hours to reach the verdicts. See the clip below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rurKd569xRw No one can deny the impact of Simpson's trial. It changed the way we viewed race, celebrity and our criminal justice system. See the images of the key players from the trial below.

OJ Simpson Says Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s Mother Has Died: ‘God Bless Her Family’  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 1 month ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 7 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 10 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close