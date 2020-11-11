The cold season is upon us, and Ohio is still up against a monster that we cannot see. This year of 2020 brought upon us a pandemic, that infects the body and looks to tear the respiratory system. Many adults who are elderly are the ones who may quickly lose their life battling COVID-19.

Its been month since the state has shut down and reopened. The governor will be addressing the stat e of Ohio tomorrow since we have now seen our record high of coronavirus cases, with that number being over 6,000 in a day.

Governor Mike DeWine will be addressing the state tomorrow night. You can watch the briefing on 10TV, on 10TV.com and the 10TV Facebook page.

There is a Pfizer vaccine on the way that showed to be 90% effective, however none of us can let our guard down

Courtesy of 10tv.com

Gov Mike DeWine will give Wednesday Night Address as Ohio hits Critical Stage Battling COVID-19 was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com