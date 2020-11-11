CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Dr. Collier Discusses Pfizer’s Preliminary Coronavirus Vaccine [WATCH]

With coronavirus cases steadily on the rise, Dr. Collier has some more recent numbers with COVID-19 related deaths and hospitalizations.  The numbers are up and the vaccine may be coming soon.  Pfizer, a large pharmaceutical company announced that its coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective, similar to the measles vaccine.

Dr. Collier breaks down the trial vaccine and how it worked in the study and what to think about when thinking about getting one.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Ben Carson Catches Coronavirus, Twitter’s Bedside Manner Slander Is Exquisite

10 photos Launch gallery

Ben Carson Catches Coronavirus, Twitter’s Bedside Manner Slander Is Exquisite

Continue reading Ben Carson Catches Coronavirus, Twitter’s Bedside Manner Slander Is Exquisite

Ben Carson Catches Coronavirus, Twitter’s Bedside Manner Slander Is Exquisite

[caption id="attachment_928892" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty[/caption] Dr. Ben Carson, the current HUD Secretary, is now another high-profile official of President Donald Trump‘s administration to contract the coronavirus. According to still-developing reports, Carson may have inadvertently exposed others to the deadly virus that has claimed thousands of American lives. According to an early report Monday morning (Nov. 9) from ABC News, among other leading publications, a spokesperson for Carson confirmed the reports with some of the famed surgeon’s friends sharing words of support. “Spoke with my brother Dr. Carson earlier and he is doing extraordinarily well. He is so grateful to have access to powerful therapeutics. We also pray for the millions who celebrated over the weekend and may have exposed themselves to COVID19,” wrote pundit Armstrong Williams. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Adding to Williams’ well wishes, Carson’s chief of staff also shared similar sentiments. “Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus,” Coalter Baker said to ABC News via a statement. “He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.” As the outlet notes, Carson attended an election night watch party on Election Day last week at the White House, with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in tow, and who also tested positive for the coronavirus. Given the heightened tensions in the political sphere as the election results are being contested by both President Trump, conservative pundits and Trump’s base of supporters, the reaction to Carson’s diagnosis is replete with venom and spit considering many opponents blame the administration’s handling of the pandemic for its current hold on the state of the nation. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Dr. Collier Discusses Pfizer’s Preliminary Coronavirus Vaccine [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 1 month ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 7 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 7 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 10 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close