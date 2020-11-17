CLOSE
Mardi Gras Parade 2021: Cancelled In New Orleans!

If you planned on going to the 2021 Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans then thin again because it has been canceled.

 

via AJC:

According to a post on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s website, the city “cannot cancel Mardi Gras because it is a religious holiday. However, we will not be able to celebrate the holiday this year as we have in the past.

“Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus,” the post said. (LoveBScott)

