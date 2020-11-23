Al Roker: Returns To The ‘Today’ Show After Prostate Surgery

Glad to see Al Roker is feeling better after his Prostate Cancer surgery! He returned back to the ‘Today’ show.

via Page Six:

“I’m back! I’m so excited to see all of you,” the 66-year-old meteorologist wrote on Instagram.

During the first hour of “Today,” Roker explained he’s feeling good and “trying to exercise,” adding, “Great medical care and the love of friends and family, it goes a long way.”

Earlier this month, Roker revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and would be taking time off to undergo surgery.

“After a routine check-up in September, turns out I have prostate cancer,” Roker said at the time. “And it’s a good news-bad news kind of thing. The good news is we caught it early, not great news is that it’s a little aggressive so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

