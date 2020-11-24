CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Is LeToya Luckett Hinting At Divorce? [WATCH]

Fans are speculating that LeToya Luckett is heading towards divorce.  After the singer once had “wife” in her Instagram bio and now it has been removed.  After the cheating scandals with her husband, Tommicus Walker, Gary thinks it’s best for her to move on.  In other relationship news, T.I. says women love men who have a lot of women around him. This topic causes some drama, so listen to the tea and hear what was said!

 

Gary’s Tea: Is LeToya Luckett Hinting At Divorce? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

