Ohio State Patrol: Warns You To Not Drink And Drive This Thanksgiving

The Ohio State Patrol is warning people to not drink and drive this Thanksgiving

VIa FOX19

the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is promising troopers will be out in full force cracking down on impaired driving.

OSHP is also emphasizing that everybody in a moving vehicle needs to be wearing a seatbelt.

“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up,” OSHP superintendent Colonel Richard S. Fambro said in a press release.

OSHP said they will be “highly visible” starting today until midnight Sunday.

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

