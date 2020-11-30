Jay-Z: Has A New Film He’s Producing Coming To Netflix

Jay-Z has a new film that he’s producing coming to Netflix it’s called Forty Acres.

Via HNHH

Forty Acres follows a civil rights lawyer who uncovers a vast conspiracy in a story which tackles issues of race and power. The book was originally published in 2014 and won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author.

Smith will be joining as an executive producer along with Mike Epps and others. Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker will also be working on the project.

The film has been described as a cross between Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Tom Cruise’s 1993 film The Firm.

