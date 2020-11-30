CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Reacts To Republicans Filling Articles of Impeachment

Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Attends Election Night In Columbus

Source: Justin Merriman / Getty

Republican Rep. John Becker, along with Representatives Candice Keller, Nino Vitale, and Paul Zeltwanger, announced articles of impeachment were officially filed against Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Monday.

The announcement comes after months of mounting GOP pressure on the governor to relax his coronavirus precautions despite the COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths rising.

Ohio crossed 5,000 inpatients with coronavirus in Ohio’s hospitals for the first time. On November 1st, there were just under 1,700 coronavirus patients in Ohio hospitals.

The governor wasted no time to address the articles of impeachment matter during his daily presser.

“I have to make these decisions based upon what I think is best. That is my sworn duty”

Houston Texans v Cleveland Browns

Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated November 2020)

89 photos Launch gallery

Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated November 2020)

Continue reading Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated November 2020)

Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated November 2020)

Hit the gallery below for the latest list of political figures, athletes, and celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to publicly announce their positive COVID-19 results. Since then many celebrities and sports figures have tested positive for COVID-19 and some unfortunately suffered grave losses. See the gallery below for the latest celebrities who have tested positive or have suffered a death due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Related: Obama Warned Us About The Coronavirus Years Ago [Video] Related: How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs Rampant On Social Media

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Reacts To Republicans Filling Articles of Impeachment  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 1 week ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 weeks ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 2 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 3 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 7 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 7 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close