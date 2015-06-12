Demetria McKinney on Overcoming Homelessness, Abuse [VIDEO]

| 06.12.15
Actress, singer and reality TV star Demetria McKinney opens up about how she became homeless at 17 and was able to overcome not only homelessness, but also abuse and being a single mother.

