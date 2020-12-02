CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Oscars: Will Happen In Person In 2021 Not Virtually

The Oscars have made a huge announcement that the awards show will happen in person in 2021 and nit virtually. What are your thoughts on that?

via NYP:

“The Oscars in-person telecast will happen,” a rep for the Academy and ABC, which airs the show, said.

The awards show was postponed and moved to April 25, 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic — mostly in the hopes that theaters would reopen so more films would be eligible. Instead, it amended rules, making streaming-only films eligible for the first time ever. But that later date — moved from Feb. 28, 2021 — could come in handy as COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in recent weeks and the world continues to await vaccines. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

2021 , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Happen , in , not , Oscars , person , Virtually , will

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 weeks ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 weeks ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 3 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 3 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 7 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 7 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 7 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close