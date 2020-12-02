Oscars: Will Happen In Person In 2021 Not Virtually

The Oscars have made a huge announcement that the awards show will happen in person in 2021 and nit virtually. What are your thoughts on that?

via NYP:

“The Oscars in-person telecast will happen,” a rep for the Academy and ABC, which airs the show, said.

The awards show was postponed and moved to April 25, 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic — mostly in the hopes that theaters would reopen so more films would be eligible. Instead, it amended rules, making streaming-only films eligible for the first time ever. But that later date — moved from Feb. 28, 2021 — could come in handy as COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in recent weeks and the world continues to await vaccines. (LoveBScott)

