CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Traffic Stopped This Morning Due To A Cow

if you were driving this morning i275 at the 74 slip this morning, the traffic was stopped due to a couple of cows on the road.

 

Via Fox19

Police from Green and Colerain townships remain on scene after spending a couple hours trying to corral the three adult brown cows.

“They were sitting in the median eating,” said Colerain Township Police Officer Jake McElvogue. “Honestly, they probably would have been fine if we had kept going, but the last thing we want someone to do is hit a cow.”

So police rounded them up as a precaution.

“The last one is being loaded up now,” he said. “We found a local couple that house cows so we will bring a cow trailer out and at least house them for now. They are loading them up into a cow trailer now. They will house them and feed them until we can find who the owner is.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 weeks ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 weeks ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 3 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 3 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 7 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 7 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 7 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close