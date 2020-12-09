CLOSE
Cincinnati: New Eviction, Foreclosure Program Launched In Bond Hill & Roselawn

An eviction, foreclosure program has been launched in Bond Hill & Roselawn. This could really be a blessing to a lot of families that have been saving a tough time.

Via Fox19

“Bon Secours Mercy Health recognizes the critical link between health and housing as people struggling to make ends meet have to decide between rent/mortgage payments, food, medical care, and other essentials,” Chief Community Health Officer for Bon Secours Mercy Health Dr. Samuel Ross said. “The economic impacts of COVID-19 have worsened housing stability for households in Cincinnati and without intervention, we may see further growth in racial inequities, poverty, and associated health disparities.”

Eligible residents will get assistance connecting with coronavirus relief funding through the initiative. The program will also help bring $300,000 in neighborhood-specific financial relief and supportive services to stop evictions and foreclosures for more than 200 homeowners and renters.

