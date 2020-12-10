Dr. Fauci: Says A Black Woman Created One Of The COVID-19 Vaccines [VIDEO]

Dr, Fauci says a black woman created one of the COVID-19 vaccines. Check out the video below.

Via LoveBScott

With the history of this country, Black people have every reason to be skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccines — however, Dr. Anthony Fauci wants everyone to know a Black woman was responsible for creating one of them.

Speaking Tuesday at an event hosted by the National Urban League, Dr. Fauci touched on racism in medical research. He pointed to contributions of Black scientists in developing COVID-19 vaccines — including Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett.

Also On 100.3: