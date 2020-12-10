CLOSE
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Sworn Into Office With Fresh ‘Fro And Fade

It's really the suit, the sheen, and the line up for me.

Brandon Scott‘s name will undoubtedly be added to the list of emerging young Black mayors elected to metropolitan cities across America, but it was his afro that became the central focus when he was sworn into office.

Scott, a 36-year-old progressive Democrat, ran on a platform of reform in an effort to divest from previous old-guard politics which left Black and brown Baltimoreans at a disadvantage.

Baltimore is also still healing from the 2015 death and subsequent trial of Freddie Gray’s murder, coupled with the loss of Congressman Elijah Cummings, who represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District covering portions of Baltimore.

Scott was sworn in Wednesday during a private ceremony and flanked by his family, marking the beginning of what some hope to be a resurgence, where previous city leadership left in a swarm of ethical violations and controversy.

Social media users gave Scott his props on his fully picked afro which represents a sense of pride as well as a diversion from respectability politics hinging on the idea that everyone must conform to white standards of comfort.

Pulitzer-winner Nikole Hannah-Jones pointed out the gloriousness of Scott’s crown on Twitter.

“This gotta be one of the Blackest haircuts in mayoral history. Much respect,” she wrote retweeting a photo of Scott’s official headshot.

Others pointed out the sheer crispness of his lineup and fade.

The former city councilman knows the importance of representation and took time to speak with a group of sixth-grade students, where one questioned him about his hair.

“It’s funny that you say that because if I think about my life I had more years with long hair than short hair. So this is actually normal for me,” he replied.

“I also want you to know that your hair—don’t let anyone tell you what your amount of success can be,” he continued.

As the city’s youngest mayor in more than a century, Scott promised to decrease racial inequity and address the rising homicide rate which he proclaimed a public health crisis.

As one of his first orders of business, Scott initiated an executive order that included tougher restrictions on outdoor and indoor dining. Restaurants will be closed across the city and will be capped at “25 percent of capacity for retail and religious institutions, gyms, malls and museums,” The Baltimore Sun reported. The new restrictions go into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

Baltimore, a majority Black city (more than 62 percent of residents are Black) continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases as numbers are expected to go up due to the holiday season and colder temperatures.

Black communities and other minority populations remain facing unique challenges in the fight against COVID-19, signaling a war that needs to be waged on systemic structures that can result in chronic disease and comorbidities.

During his swearing-in, Scott pledged to be a leader who will keep his constituents’ needs at the forefront.

“As your mayor I am unafraid to do the right thing over the popular one, even if it hurts me politically, because this term is about doing what is required to chart a new path, save lives and prepare Baltimore for a prosperous and equitable future,” he vowed.

Hair Discrimination: A Timeline Of Black Folks' Hair Making White People Uncomfortable

UPDATE: 12:43 p.m. EDT, Feb. 8 -- Texas could be the next state to pass the hair discrimination bill. Following a press conference on Thursday, the Texas Legislative Black Caucus announced that the bill will be introduced during the next legislative session, CROWN Coalition advocate Adjoa Asamoah told NewsOne. In an interview with the NY Times, Asamoah said that the The CROWN Act, which stands for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, "protects against unjust grooming policies that have a disparate impact on Black children, women, and men in workplaces and public schools." Original story: The instances of Black folks, regardless of age, being discriminated against because of their hair appears to be an epidemic, despite some states enforcing a law that prohibits these repulsive actions. A second teenager at a Texas high school was suspended and told that he could not return to school until he cut off his locs, which would then allow for him to be in compliance with the school’s dress code, NBC News reports. This situation is eerily similar to the two sisters in Harlem who were not allowed to participate in their “Black Nutcracker” play because their hair was in braids, the Black student on the wrestling team in New Jersey who cut his hair in order to compete and unfortunately, the list goes on. MORE: Celebs Rally Around Teen Suspended For Dreadlocks As Attacks On Black Hairstyles Intensify Kaden Bradford, a 16-year-old sophomore at Barbers High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas is the latest case made public of a person of color (read: Black person) being punished because their hair doesn’t fit the "norm" dictated by a white authoritarian. He has been on in-home suspension since last week. The high school is 3.1 percent Black, according to school district data. The first teenager at a Texas high school who was subjected to the same discrimination was Bradford’s cousin, DeAndre Arnold, a senior at the same school who also wears his hair in locs. Arnold was told by the school’s administration that he would not be able to walk in his graduation if he did not cut his hair, his mother told a Houston NBC affiliate. https://twitter.com/itsgabrielleu/status/1220145477275901953 Bradford’s mother said that he has worn his hair in locs for years and it was not an issue with the high school until recently. Meanwhile, Arnold’s mother said that her son wore his hair in a headband to prevent it from touching his shoulders, which as told by the school would not be against their policy. Arnold, whose father is from Trinidad, said he’s worn his locs for years, similar to many of the men in his family. “I really like that part of Trinidadian culture,” he said. “So, I mean I really embrace that.” The mothers, who are sisters, said they will not be cutting their sons’ hair. In December, two Harlem sisters, April and Brooke, were banned from a production of the “Black Nutcracker” at the Uptown Dance Academy because they chose to wear their hair in braids. Lisa Skinner, the mother of the 9-year-old and 10-year-old girls, was told that their hair must be secured for safety reasons. However, her daughters were apparently told that their hair cannot be in braids, even if it is placed in a bun, per the suggested safety precaution. The young girls were expelled from the dance program. Ironically, a state law went into effect against hair discrimination in New York in July. In December of 2018, Andrew Johnson, a Black student on his high school wrestling team in New Jersey, was told by referee Alan Maloney to cut off his locs or he could not compete in the wrestling match. The footage of him cutting his hair was seen across social media. https://twitter.com/ajplus/status/1078424084608737280 New Jersey signed the bill on the one-year anniversary of the Johnson off his locs so that he could compete in the match. California, New York and New Jersey are the only states to have banned racial discrimination against hairstyles, thus far. See the timeline below:

