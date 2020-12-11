Kardashians: Signed A Deal With Disney To Develop Exclusive Content For Hulu

The Kardashians have inked a new deal with Disney for exclusive Hulu content.

Via LoveBScott

According to Deadline, the family has signed a multi-year deal with The Walt Disney Company, and are set to create global content exclusively for Hulu.

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian reportedly agreed to the deal along with their mom, Kris Jenner, and younger half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The news comes months after the Kardashians confirmed their hit reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, would air its final episode in 2021.

