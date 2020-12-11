CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Kardashians: Signed A Deal With Disney To Develop Exclusive Content For Hulu

The Kardashians have inked a new deal with Disney for exclusive Hulu content.

Via LoveBScott

According to Deadline, the family has signed a multi-year deal with The Walt Disney Company, and are set to create global content exclusively for Hulu.

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian reportedly agreed to the deal along with their mom, Kris Jenner, and younger half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The news comes months after the Kardashians confirmed their hit reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, would air its final episode in 2021.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

A Deal , Content , Develop , Disney , donjuanfasho , exclusive , fasho celebrity news , For , hulu , kardashians , signed , TO , With

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 weeks ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 weeks ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 3 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 3 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 7 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 7 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 7 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close