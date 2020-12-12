CLOSE
Queen Sugar Actress dies of Covid-19 related complications

Actress Carol Sutton age 76 died Friday due to Covid-19 complications.

Carol Sutton had a role on “Queen Sugar” as “Aunt Martha” also had an acting role in “Lovecraft Country” as Ms. Osberts .

Carol Sutton was a great New Orleans based actress honored by Director and Producer Ava DuVernay stating on her Twitter Account:

“On behalf of the Queen Sugar family, we celebrate the life of the stellar Carol Sutton. It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, “Stare at the Same Fires”. We bless her. May she rise and rest in peace and power.”

She made her on screen debut in 1974 with “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and made several appearances in movies such as “Steel Magnolias” “Monsters Ball” “Ray” “The Help” and on stage in “A raisin in the Sun”

 

