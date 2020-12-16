CLOSE
Dave Chappelle Show: Has Been Pulled From HBO Max

Dave Chappelle has asked HBO Max to pull his Chappelle show from their network.

via Variety:

Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, made the revelation during the keynote conversation on day one of Variety’s Virtual FYCFest.

“We had a conversation with Dave. I won’t get into it, but it’s very clear that it’s a very unique and specific and emotional issue he’s got,” Bloys told Variety‘s executive editor of TV, Daniel Holloway. “So at the end of the year, at the end of this year, December 31st, we’re going to honor his request and take the show down.” (LoveBScott)

