CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Family And Friends Remember Avondale Shooting Victim

The family and friends are still mourning the loss of the young teen.

VIA: Fox19

Serreno Foster Jr., 18, was found in a car in the 3600 block of Canyon Drive around 11 a.m., police say. Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.

Serreno’s family says they are taking things day by day.

“He was a great kid,” Serreno’s father and namesake, Serreno Foster Sr. said. “I am just honored that I could be his dad and watch him grow up as a young man.”

“He was a very bright kid,” Serreno’s aunt, Tamika Arnold said. “Very smart, an intelligent kid. He was very strong, brave-hearted and a champion.”

Serreno’s family says the vehicle in which he was found was a gift for his 18th birthday.

“He didn’t deserve to go like this,” Arnold said. “He didn’t deserve to die alone. We want answers.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

and , Avondale , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , Family , fasho celebrity news , friends , remember , Shooting , victim

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 weeks ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 1 month ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 3 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 3 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 7 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 7 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 7 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close