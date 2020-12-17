CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Dionne Warwick: Says She Would Vast Teyana Taylor To Play Her In A Series

Dionne Warwick says she would cast Teyana Taylor to play her in a series, that would probably be on Netflix.

 

via People:

On Wednesday, the 80-year-old singer — who has gained new fame with the youth as an avid tweeter — posted a video directed at Netflix with an idea for who she’d like to see play her in a hypothetical series: singer and dancer Teyana Taylor.

“This is a case for @netflix,” she captioned the video, where she asked if people would really watch a series about her life. “Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR.” (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

A , Cast , dionne warwick , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Her , in , play , Says , Series , She , taylor , Teyana , TO , Would

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 weeks ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 1 month ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 3 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 3 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 7 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 7 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 7 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close