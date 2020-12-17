Dionne Warwick: Says She Would Vast Teyana Taylor To Play Her In A Series

Dionne Warwick says she would cast Teyana Taylor to play her in a series, that would probably be on Netflix.

On Wednesday, the 80-year-old singer — who has gained new fame with the youth as an avid tweeter — posted a video directed at Netflix with an idea for who she’d like to see play her in a hypothetical series: singer and dancer Teyana Taylor.

“This is a case for @netflix,” she captioned the video, where she asked if people would really watch a series about her life. “Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR.” (LoveBScott)