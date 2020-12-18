CLOSE
Cincinnati: 100.3 & MLB Players Alliance Team Up For Pop-Up Pantry Event

100.3 Cincy’s R&B station & The Players Alliance teamed up for a pop-up pantry. 100.3’s own DJ Diamond was on site spinning the best r&b music.

The event was located at Corinthian Baptist Church 1920 Tennessee ave in Bond Hill.  It was a safe drive-thru event.

People received free covid supplies such as face masks and hand sanitizers, a box of shelf-stable food from the Free Store Food Bank.

Plus the MLB baseball superstar Josh Harrison was in the building.

The Players Alliance formed six months ago in reaction to the death of George Floyd. The mission is to create a more inclusive community in the MLB and focus on greater opportunities for those affected by racism.

The alliance is made up of 143 current and former MLB players.

Thank you, Cincinnati for making this event a success.

Photos
