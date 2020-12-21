CLOSE
Lizzo: Surprised Her Mom With The Best Christmas Gift Ever A Car

Lizzo is the best daughter ever. She surprised her mother with a new car for Christmas.

 

via E!:

The “Truth Hurts” singer shared the video of her presenting her mom Shari Johnson-Jeffersonwith the car on Instagram, along with an emotional caption. 

“remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family,” the flutist wrote. “I couldn’t do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.” (LoveBScott)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

