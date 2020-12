Queen B aka Beyonce is blessing families for the holidays. She will give away $5k grants to those facing foreclosures.

Beyoncé is continuing to give back as many continue to struggle through the Coronavirus pandemic.

The “Drunk In Love” singer and her philanthropic organization, BeyGOOD, are awarding $5,000 grants to families or individuals who are facing eviction and/or foreclosure as the housing moratorium is set to end this month. (LoveBScott)

