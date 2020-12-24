Jay-Z: Square Says It Would Love To Buy Tidal From Jay-Z

It looks like Tidal was in a little financial trouble and square could be the savior Tidal needs. It’s being reported that Square is interested in purchasing Tidal from Jay-Z.

via Complex:

Though there aren’t many details about the potential deal, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Square, is reportedly looking to diversify and has held talks about buying the company. It’s unclear how far the talks have progressed and if Jay-Z is even willing to sell the company. News of Sqaure’s interest in Tidal comes on the heels of Jay and Dorsey being recently spotted hanging out together. Jay-Z purchased Tidal in 2015 for $56 million from Swedish company Aspiro. (LoveBscott)

