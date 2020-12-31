Junior Bridgeman: Former NBA Player Buys ‘Ebony’ Magazine For $14M

Ebony magazine has a new owner and it”s former NBA player Junior Bridgeman.

via: The Atlanta Voice

Retired NBA player turned successful entrepreneur Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman purchased Ebony magazine and its sister publication Jet in US Bankruptcy Court this week, according to a report in the Chicago Tribune.

Bridgeman, 67, who purchased Ebony and Jet through his Louisville, Ky.-based Bridgeman Sports and Media company, said he was inspired by seeing the success of a Black business in his hometown growing up. (LoveBScott)

