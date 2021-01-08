CLOSE
Jeffree Star: Denies Kanye West Affair Rumors

Looks like Jeffree Star is setting the record straight that he and Kanye West are not messing around.

Via LoveBScott

On Wednesday, Jeffree posted a YouTube video titled “Addressing The Kanye Situation,”  insisting there was no truth to the rumors.

“I’m single. I’m not sleeping with anyone,” he said. “I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny … How did we even get to this moment? How would that even be made up? Because we both live in the same state?”

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Photos
