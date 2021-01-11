Bridgerton: Star Regé-Jean Page Is Rumor To Be Dating Costar Phoebe Dynevor

There’s a rumor that Bridgerton star Rege Jean Page aka The Duke is dating Costar Phoebe Dyner aka Daphne.

via People:

During a joint interview with Access, Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page laughed off rumors about them dating off-screen. “I think everything you need to know is on camera. That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you,” Regé-Jean Page joked.

“All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough,” he added.

Also On 100.3: