Timbaland & Swizz Beats: Spill The Tea On Their Best Verzuz Battle

Timbaland and Swizz Beats are spilling the tea about which verzuz battles they think were the best.

via: Revolt

In roughly two months, it will be one year since Timbaland and Swizz Beatz launched their musical education platform, Verzuz. After hosting over 20 celebratory battles during the pandemic, the mega-producers recently sat down and revealed their top matchup of 2020.

During an appearance on “The Carlos Watson Show,” Tim and Swizz were asked to name their favorite Verzuz battle thus far. “The best?” Timbaland asked while he thought. “I would say Beenie Man gave the best performance.” The Ruff Ryders beatmaker agreed with his friend/business partner, but the video clip cuts off before either producer gets an opportunity to support their answer with an explanation. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

