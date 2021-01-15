CLOSE
Cardi B: Lands A Starring Movie Roll!!!

Congrats to Cardi B on landing her first starring role in the upcoming film Assisted Living

 

Cardi B has scored her first leading role in a movie. The hip-hop icon is set to star in Paramount’s upcoming film “Assisted Living.”

“Assisted Living” is being described as a “raucous comedy” with “tremendous heart,” in the vein of classic funny films like “Tootsie,” “Sister Act” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.” It follows Amber (Cardi B), a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anywhere to hide. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look — her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

