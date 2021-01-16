Bow Wow goes viral for the wrong reason

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

On Friday night Bow Wow (Shad Moss) performed at a concert in Houston Texas in front of a packed venue. During this pandemic where is number of Covid-19 related deaths have reached over 350,000, the internet let Bow Wow know what they thought about the ignored risk.

Twitter Post related to the concert filled the internet overnight causing Bow Wow to react Saturday morning posting that it was not his first time performing in the pandemic.

Texas is the second highest state in the country with confirmed Covid-19 cases behind California.