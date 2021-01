LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It was announced by the CPS District that CPS students will return to a blended school schedule starting February 1st. The announcement comes as Hamilton county is in the purple according the Ohio Department of Health in regards to Covid-19 cases. Specific plans to return has not been finalized but the first phase is geared towards specialized classrooms and younger students.

We will keep our listeners informed.