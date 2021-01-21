7 Songs Played for 2021 Inauguration Day (Video)

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

To Celebrate the monumental moment of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris making history and being sworn into presidency, I took the time to give Donald Trump the farewell party he rightfully deserves.

Here’s 7 Songs I believe people across the nation should have been blasting in their radio.

Ray Charles – Hit the Road Jack

Chris Brown – Deuces

Michael Jackson- Beat It

Ludacris -Move B**ch

Big Sean- I don’t F**K with You

Beyonce – Irreplaceable

Nsync- Bye Bye Bye

Am I missing a song. . . What song did you play?

