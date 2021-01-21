7 Songs Played for 2021 Inauguration Day (Video)

To Celebrate the monumental moment of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris making history and being sworn into presidency, I took the time to give Donald Trump the farewell party he rightfully deserves.
Here’s 7 Songs I believe people across the nation should have been blasting in their radio.
Ray Charles – Hit the Road Jack
Chris Brown – Deuces
Michael Jackson- Beat It
Ludacris -Move B**ch
Big Sean- I don’t F**K with You
Beyonce – Irreplaceable
Nsync- Bye Bye Bye
Am I missing a song. . . What song did you play?
Catch me live Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm – 9pm on RnB Cincy
Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”
Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj
Also On 100.3: