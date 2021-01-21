CLOSE
7 Songs Played for 2021 Inauguration Day (Video)

To Celebrate the monumental moment of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris making history and being sworn into presidency, I took the time to give Donald Trump the farewell party he rightfully deserves.

Here’s 7 Songs I believe people across the nation should have been blasting in their radio.

Ray Charles – Hit the Road Jack

Chris Brown – Deuces

Michael Jackson- Beat It

Ludacris -Move B**ch

Big Sean- I don’t F**K with You

Beyonce – Irreplaceable

Nsync- Bye Bye Bye

 

Am I missing a song. . .  What song did you play?

