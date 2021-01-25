CLOSE
Master P: Teams Up With Former Tesla Engineer To Make Black-Owned Supercars

Master P is making major boss moss in 2021. He is in talks with Tesla’s former engineer to make black-owned super cars.

via: Black Enterprise

Percy “Master P” Miller continues to expand his business empire with a new innovative venture. The entertainment mogul announced this week that he will be creating his own line of supercars with the help of a former Tesla engineer.

Trion SuperCars is the creation of Miller and Richard Patterson, a former engineer who designed Tesla’s Model S car in addition to helping design the Boeing 777 and the Dodge minivan. The company would be the first Black-owned company of its kind. He is the first Black-owned supercar manufacturer in the country.(LoveoBScott)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

