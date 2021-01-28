Married to Medicine: Adds New Cast Member Anila Sajja For Season 8

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The ladies of Married to Medicine opened up about season 8.

The ladies of ‘Married to Medicine’ face unprecedented times as their lives are turned upside down along with the rest of the world when the pandemic hits. With some of the ladies working on the frontlines while also getting involved in important social justice movements, they are still dealing with all of the drama and shade in their personal circle.

‘Married to Medicine’ is back for season 8 and here’s a bit of what the ladies have been up to this season:

Dr. Jackie is carrying the world on her shoulders as she is working on the frontlines during a global pandemic, while also finishing the massive renovation on her dream home, venturing to open her own surrogacy clinic, and trying to fix her friendship with Dr. Simone, but will these two besties make amends?

Dr. Heavenly’s dental practice continues to grow and is busier than ever while her quick wit and sassy shade is causing an uproar amongst the group. Her ongoing feud with Toya elevates to new heights when she repeats a scandalous rumor from none other than, Ms. Quad. Heavenly is laughing all of the nay-sayers away while she is doing big things with her husband, Dr. Damon as he launches his mobile covid-testing enterprise.

‘

Also On 100.3: