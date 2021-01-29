Ashanti Shares Her Newest Single 2:35 & The Success Of Verzuz [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After being the people’s champ in the most recent VERZUZ battle, Ashanti joins to discuss all things new with the R&B singer. Besides the VERZUZ, Ashanti has been working on a lot of new things. She has a new single out, a video, and she’s also shooting a new film.

Ashanti also shares what it was like getting over COVID-19 and having to postpone the show.

