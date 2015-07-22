CLOSE
Keke Palmer Finally Comes Clean About Dating August Alsina

Keke Palmer has always been able to keep such a pristine image in her career, even though Hollywood covers many celebrities in so much muck, it’s tough to see the person underneath. She’s effervescent, talented and could easily handle a title like, “America’s Sweetheart.”

MUST READ: New Couple Alert: Is Keke Palmer Dating August Alsina?

When Keke stopped by the HelloBeautiful booth backstage at Essence Fest, we just had to know how she keeps her beautiful light shining, if she’s really dating R&B bad boy, August Alsina and she said, “Everybody always thinks I’m dating August just because of the photo we took together on my Instagram page, but no I am not dating August Alsina, we’re just friends.”

Well, not having the “I Luv This Sh*t” singer as her boyfriend certainly frees up her time to star in Fox’s Scream Queens and Grease Live, which we’ll be able to catch Keke in on September 22 and January 31, 2016, respectively. Check out the video above to see how Keke keeps her cool in the industry, the kind of music she’s going to put out and her upcoming roles.

Keke Palmer Finally Comes Clean About Dating August Alsina was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

August Alsina , exclusive , exclusive video , KeKe Palmer , video

Photos
