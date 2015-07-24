Nick Cannon is definitely a hustler with a billion jobs, but one thing he is not is a member of the X-Men. Cannon landed in the the hospital Wednesday night after hopping around from job to job, and it caught up with him, according to reports.

Cannon posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed hooked up to a couple of wires. He didn’t get into specifics, but based on the caption he posted with the photo, we’re assuming he was exhausted.

“Dont worry, Temporary pit stop… Sometimes I can be a little too bull headed and stubborn. I gotta stop running my body to the ground. I be wanting to grind nonstop but the engine can’t run on fumes. On the low though, I really think I’m a super hero… Now I’m not saying I’m Batman, but I am saying nobody has ever seen me and Batman in the same room together. LOL #ImGood [sic],” he wrote.

Cannon’s last hospital scare was in 2012 due to kidney failure. That incident revealed that he was battling a autoimmune disease, which was to blame for his kidney malfunction. Nick Cannon better be more vigilant, though. He’s a businessman and most importantly, a dad. Monroe and Morocco need their pops!

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of Hello Beautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Getty Images and Hello Beautiful

Second Picture Courtesy of Instagram and Hello Beautiful

Nick Cannon Hospitalized Again After Over-Working Himself was originally published on wzakcleveland.com