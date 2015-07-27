Bobbi Kristina Brown, Daughter Of Whitney Houston, Dies At 22

Bobbi Kristina Brown, the 22-year-old daughter of R&B singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown has died. According to Entertainment Tonight, Brown died at the Peachtree Christian Hospice in Duluth, Georgia, surrounded by her loved ones.

“She is finally at peace in the arms of God,” the Houston family said in statement to the press. “We want to again thank everyone for their tremendous amount of love and support during these last few months.”

On January 31, she was found unresponsive in her Georgia home by her boyfriend, Nick Gordon, face down in their bathtub. It is believed she was without oxygen for quite some time. Sources say Bobbi was revived and rushed to North Fulton Hospital where she was stabilized, but was able to breathe only with the help of a ventilator with very little brain activity. But things took a turn for the worse when Bobbi was placed in a medically-induced coma. Her condition was described as “significantly diminished,” and tragically, only worsened from there.

In April, Cissy Houston told the press that her granddaughter had “global and irreversible brain damage.”

On June 24, Pat Houston said the family would be moving her to hospice care.

“Despite the great medical care at numerous facilities, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s condition has continued to deteriorate,” Houston said in a statement to the press. “As of today, she has been moved into hospice care. We thank everyone for their support and prayers. She is in God’s hands now.”

A source close to the family later said that she had also been taken off her meds and the family was told she would pass at any moment.

Bobbi Kristina’s eerie and untimely death comes just months after the third anniversary of Whitney’s death on Feb. 11, 2012 (which was ruled an accidental drowning). On Jan. 26, Bobbi tweeted:

Littlelady&yourgrowing young man @nickdgordon miss you mommy ..:') SOmuch.. loving you more every sec. #Anniversary! pic.twitter.com/3NBj8gwAi0 — Bobbi Kristina H.G. (@REALbkBrown) January 26, 2015

Six months, to-the-day later, her tragic young life came to an end.

Bobbi Kristina was born on March 4, 1993 in Livingston, New Jersey. The only child of Whitney Houston, she was described by her late mother as the light of her life and the source of her “greatest joy.” But as the “Bobby and Whitney” saga picked up steam in the tabloids, especially following their reality show Being Bobby Brown, Bobbi Kristina’s life was placed at the center of the storm.

In the final months before the January 31 incident, her life choices were under intense scrutiny. Most widely criticized was her relationship with Nick Gordon, who was taken in by Houston when he was 12 years old and raised alongside Bobbi Kristina. In 2013, they announced their engagement, a move which forced her to defend their relationship to detractors, with her denying that he was her adopted brother. Brown even noted that her late mother had “predicted they would fall in love.” The saga intensified when Brown tweeted a photo that appeared to be of their hands with wedding rings, along with the hashtag “#HappilyMarried,” although there are no legal records of a marriage.

It was widely speculated that Bobbi Kristina had followed in her parents’ footsteps of drug addiction, however, a source close to Bobbi K told PEOPLE that in the months before her death, Bobbi denied any drug use. “She said, ‘I know how my mother died, and I’ve learned from her mistakes,’ ” the source recalls. “She seemed very adamant.”

According to the terms of the will, in the wake of her death, family matriarch Cissy Houston and Whitney’s two surviving brothers, Michael and Gary are next in line to inherit the Houston estate — which includes full royalties from the late singer’s music, likeness and image. Bobbi Kristina inherited 10 percent (about $2 million) when she turned 21 and was scheduled to inherit another 15 percent at age 25, before receiving the remainder at 30.

Rest in peace Bobbi Kristina. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Houston and Brown families.

