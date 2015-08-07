CLOSE
Recipes
Home

Happy International Beer Day: Here’s How To Properly Toast Around The World

0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s International Beer Day! Yay! Don’t you just love all the amazing holidays that seem to come every single day? There should be no question on how you should celebrate today. Let us just make it simple for you: Let’s grab a beer!

MUST READ:  TEST DUMMY: Chip Shots Margarita-Flavored Chips

Matter of fact, the good folks over at Let’s Grab A Beer (yes, that’s a company’s name and they honor all things beer) have decided to help us all out. Since it’s an international holiday, it’s only right that you learn the proper way of toasting, all over the world. Sightseeing in Hungary? Think twice before clinking someone’s glass — it’s offensive. Sitting down to a banquet in Japan? Only pour beer for those sitting next to you and don’t even think about pouring your own. After all, that’s what friends are for.

Let’s Grab A Beer is acting as the beer lover’s tour guide, proving that beer is the ultimate language of camaraderie and respect.

What better way to celebrate than to raise a glass to fellow beer drinkers around the world? Let’s Grab A Beer wants to make sure your readers are prepared with this custom video highlighting the most interesting examples of international beer etiquette.

5 photos Launch gallery

Top 5 Starter Beers For Women

Continue reading Happy International Beer Day: Here’s How To Properly Toast Around The World

Top 5 Starter Beers For Women

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2807334”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2807334″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2807334″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2807334” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Happy International Beer Day: Here’s How To Properly Toast Around The World was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

beer , International Beer Day

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close