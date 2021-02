LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s never to late to be great.

Ja Rule (real name Jeffrey Atkins) is a graduate of Harvard Business School. On Tuesday, (February 2) Murder Inc Rapper shared his certificate from the Ivy League Harvard University.

Ja Rule has always had an entrepreneurial mindset. So proud of him for breaking the ceiling.

