LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

While America works to make vaccines available to the entire nation, Plies is certain he will get vaccinated as soon as he can.

Rapper Plies expressed his opinion on the vaccine on Twitter Monday (February 1).

Do you plan on getting the vaccine when it is available to you?

Catch me live Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm – 9pm on RnB Cincy

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: