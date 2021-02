LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

R kelly’s Friend has pleaded guilty to bribery charges.

via: Page Six

An R. Kelly associate pleaded guilty Tuesday to trying to silence one of the singer’s accusers by offering her hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Me and another person offered Jane Doe money for her to not go forward with her complaint or testimony against Robert Kelly,” Richard Arline Jr., 31, admitted during a virtual hearing in Brooklyn federal court. “I knew what I did was wrong.” (LoveBScott)

