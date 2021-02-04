Nick Cannon: Tests Positive For Covid-19

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The host of the macked singer Nick Cannon has tested positive for Covid-19 and it looks like Niecy nash will step in to take over his hosting duties.

via Variety:

Nash will take over as guest host as production begins this Thursday on Season 5 of “The Masked Singer,” and until Cannon is ready to get back to work. Cannon is currently in quarantine and resting, a rep for the star confirms exclusively to Variety. Fox expects Cannon to return to the series later in the season.

Season 5 of “The Masked Singer” is scheduled to premiere in March. Returning to the show as usual are panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. (LoveBScott)

